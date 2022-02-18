DHEC announces planned reductions in COVID-19 testing operations

Who should be tested

South Carolina is now seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the peak of the Omicron surge. As the virus continues to trend toward an endemic, screening testing is no longer necessary or recommended in most instances.

That is why DHEC’s testing efforts going forward will focus on those who need to be tested either because a) they are currently symptomatic or b) have been exposed as a close contact to someone with the disease.

Data reporting

In addition, because at-home testing is not reportable, DHEC will no longer report daily case counts as of March 15. However, DHEC will continue to report hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, which are the most accurate indicators of disease severity and the impact of COVID-19 on our state. In addition, since trends over time are the most effective way to identify changes in the impact of COVID-19, this data will be reported on a weekly basis.