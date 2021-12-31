DHEC: Be COVID safe when ringing in the new year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As residents across the state prepare to celebrate the new year, public health officials are urging South Carolinians to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19. This comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announces the highest single day of reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Friday, 8,882 additional cases (6,319 confirmed and 2,563 probable) of COVID-19 were reported by DHEC health officials. This surpasses the previous record of 7,686 cases reported on Jan. 6, 2021. Officials warn that if South Carolinians don’t take actions now to prevent further spread, residents should expect more record days of reporting ahead.

“As South Carolina braces for yet another new record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases, we are urging all South Carolinians to take steps to safely ring in the New Year as we enter the third year affected by this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “While we prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we recognize that the virus is still very much present in communities and households across the state, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take actions to protect ourselves and those around us. This includes avoiding crowds and large gatherings and staying at home, if possible.”