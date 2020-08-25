DHEC: Data continues to show masks winning out over COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – According to updated data, communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of coronavirus spread compared to communities without mask requirements, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday.
“The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician.
Nearly 40 percent of residents, or approximately 2,000,000 South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.
When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those that don't, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 44.2 percent greater decrease in the total number of cases during the five weeks after the requirements were implemented.
Those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 43 percent of total cases for the five weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place. This is an overall decrease of 99.2 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.
Jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 1.2 percent when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.
“Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection,” Taxler said. “A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.”
Neck gaiters are circular fabric tubes designed to be slipped on over the head, worn around the neck and pulled up over the mouth and nose. The Duke University study observed a high respiratory droplet count that passed through the neck gaiter tested in the study, although it is important to note that the effectiveness of neck gaiters can depend on the quality of material they’re made from.
“A close-fitting face mask can be made from common household fabrics and can be very effective in preventing spread of the virus while also providing comfort and breathability,” Traxler said. “We should regularly wash our reusable masks and properly dispose of temporary-use masks when they begin to show signs of wear.”
While surgical-grade N95 respirators provide the highest level of protection against the COVID-19, a close-fitting cloth mask made of cotton, polyester, polypropylene or cellulose can provide the best protection and the most breathability. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend masks that have an exhalation valve or vent.
Learn more about face masks and see a video for making one at home at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
DHEC announced 909 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and 19 new probable cases, 18 additional confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 50 cases Tuesday. Florence County reported 22 cases, Chesterfield County eight cases and Dillon County six cases. Darlington and Williamsburg counties each reported four cases and Marion and Marlboro counties each reported three cases. Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.
Florence County reported two deaths and Darlington County reported one probable death.
This brings the total number statewide of confirmed cases to 112,088, probable cases to 1,400, confirmed deaths to 2,408 and probable deaths to 121.
Currently, there are 265 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Monday, a total of 968,583 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 5,226 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 17.4%.
Francis Marion University reported an R(O) number for the Pee Dee of .91. Any number less than one indicates a decrease in the spread of the virus.
South Carolina reported 76.81% hospital bed utilization, 73.29 ICU bed utilization and 29.85% ventilator utilization.
There were 7,802 hospital beds in use, 1,017 ICU beds in use, 474 ventilators in use, 1025 COVID patients hospitalized, 261 of them in an ICU bed and 144 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 90 hospital beds available, Darlington County 44 beds, Chesterfield County four beds, Dillon County eight beds and Marion County nine beds.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
