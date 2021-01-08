DHEC expands Phase 1a to include hospital patients 65-years-old or older

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that South Carolina Hospitals should begin to vaccinate their admitted patients, who are aged 65 years and older, as long as they do not currently have COVID-19 and a provider feels it is indicated for them.

“It is within our state's best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Adding admitted patients age 65 years and older to the Phase 1a eligible individuals currently able to receive the vaccine is part of DHEC efforts to speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

“DHEC, Governor McMaster, SCHA and hospitals agree this will be another great step toward vaccinating our most vulnerable residents. Vaccination to these individuals can occur immediately, depending on availability of vaccine and staffing,” Traxler said.