DHEC issues clarion call for help to vaccinate residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced immediate openings of critical positions to support the state’s robust COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other core public health and environmental services.

Available positions include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel across the state.

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health. “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”

DHEC anticipates hiring at least 150 staff who will assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. As the vaccine rollout quickly progresses in South Carolina, DHEC will need additional staff and that is why the agency is asking for assistance now.