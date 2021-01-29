DHEC launches COVID vaccine phone information line, 240 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In response to overwhelming call volume to the Care Line, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has added a new phone information line to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines and to help support people searching for vaccine provider information.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line: 1-866-365-8110

The new vaccine information line launches today with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

Care Line: 1-855-472-3432