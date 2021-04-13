DHEC offers no-cost STD testing Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – To promote public health and recognize April 11-17 as National STD Awareness Week, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clinics are participating in a day of no-cost sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening for South Carolinians.

From 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, residents can visit their local DHEC health department to be tested for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis at no cost. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 1-855-472-3432.

“STDs are preventable, and an important step in prevention is getting tested,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STD Awareness Week is all about.”