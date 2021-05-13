DHEC OK's Pfizer vaccines for state's teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday issued nationwide recommendations for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a safe and effective measure for protecting young people ages 12 and older from COVID-19.

Immediately after this federal announcement, DHEC provided notification to all of our state's vaccine providers with information about this federal recommendation as well as the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older.

"Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization. There have also been rare, tragic cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C," according to a statement released by the CDC.

This official CDC recommendation follows Monday’s FDA decision to authorize emergency use of this vaccine in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents, and is another important step to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to normalcy."