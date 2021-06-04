DHEC partners with hospice facilities to offer medical need shelters during disasters

DHEC now has agreements in place with Agape Care Group and Embrace Hospice House. Between these two providers, there are five locations in the state, at least one in each of the four DHEC regions of the state, that can accommodate people who need a medical bed during a disaster. DHEC would arrange for transportation of these individuals from their homes to an in-patient hospice facility in their region as necessary and available.

“During emergency situations, collaborations like these are what help make sure all South Carolinians are cared for and kept safe,” Traxler said. “We are grateful to these providers who are willing to open their doors to others in a time of need.”

When evacuations are ordered in South Carolina, information is available from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and DHEC. People who think they are eligible for a medical needs shelter can call DHEC’s Care Line and be directed as appropriate. As these sites are reserved for individuals who depend upon the resources provided at these shelters, individuals should not go directly to a location without calling the Care Line (1-855-472-3432) first to determine if they’re eligible. Ineligible people who show up at a medical needs shelter will be directed to a safe alternate location.