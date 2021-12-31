DHEC: Refrain from visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests

“We continue to receive reports from hospitals across South Carolina that their emergency rooms are already overrun with individuals seeking COVID testing and with milder COVID symptoms that do not require hospitalization,” said Melanie Matney, System Chief Operating Officer of SCHA. “As we again see the number of COVID cases rise significantly with the omicron variant and holiday gatherings, it is critical that we maintain availability for the more severe cases that require hospitalization. Any South Carolinian that believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can access an at-home COVID test from their local pharmacy or visit one of the test sites set up across the state. If you have tested positive, and your symptoms remain mild, we ask that you follow the guidance of your primary care provider to monitor your symptoms unless you require hospitalization, and continue to stay home if you are sick, wear a mask if you go out, and wash your hands often, no matter if you’re sick with flu, covid, or any other illness.”