DHEC reports season's first flu death

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.

"Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DHEC’s director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible. One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

There have been 79 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season. DHEC provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday at scdhec.gov/flu. Updated case numbers will be posted later today.