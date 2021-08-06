DHEC, SC Deptartment of Education promote back-to-school vaccinations, safety measures

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education are joining forces to promote vaccine awareness and provide immunization opportunities for parents, students, and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

The partnership comes as new COVID-19 cases rise across South Carolina.

"The best way to protect the health of our children and loved ones is to get vaccinated, especially children aged 12-19 who will be in the closest contact with one another," according to a media advisory on the initiative.

DHEC and the CDC also recommend that children and adults wear masks in public indoor spaces, including schools, even if they are fully vaccinated. There are additional tips on CDC's website for families with vaccinated and unvaccinated members.

Vaccination events are being held around the state focusing on back-to-school events and high school sports. So far, 14 such events have been held, seven of those at schools, and a total of 395 doses have been administered. To find a local vaccine provider near you, go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.