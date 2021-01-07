DHEC sets deadline to schedule COVID vaccine Phase 1a appointments

“Our hospital partners have made great strides in getting Phase 1a individuals vaccinated and are key to getting vaccination for all those who want to be immunized, especially due to the ultra-cold logistics of the Pfizer vaccine,” Traxler said.

South Carolina employers with Phase 1a workers are encouraged to reach out to their local hospitals as soon as possible and no later than Jan. 15, 2021, with a roster of employees who want to be vaccinated. In addition, individuals in Phase 1a who want to be vaccinated should contact their local or nearest hospital to request an appointment no later than Jan. 15, 2021. Contact information for hospitals is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

“As we work to ramp up vaccination operations across the state, it’s important to understand the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina like in all states,” Dr. Traxler said. “Phase 1a eligible South Carolinians include hundreds of thousands of individuals, which is much larger than the current doses of vaccine we have. We continue to ask people to be as patient as you can while you work to schedule your appointment to be vaccinated.”