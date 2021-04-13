DHEC statement on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released the following statement concerning this morning’s federal announcement about the Janssen vaccine, also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

South Carolina public health officials received word this morning, like many throughout the nation and the state, that the CDC and FDA have recommended immediately pausing use of the Janssen vaccine due to concerns with blood clotting. Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public. This pause is evidence of very close safety monitoring as part of the strict quality assurance that is in place to ensure patient safety.

DHEC has placed an immediate pause on our Janssen distribution and has contacted providers to alert them of this new development. In addition, we are currently in the process of rescheduling or changing planned vaccine types for events that were going to use Janssen.