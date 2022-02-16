DHEC supports CDC report that COVID vaccines for pregnant women help protect infants

“We have known for a while that a COVID-19 vaccination is completely safe and effective for pregnant people,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This latest news from CDC is exciting because it not only confirms the benefits for those who are pregnant, but it highlights the benefits for their babies as well. We strongly encourage expectant individuals to get vaccinated and provide that added layer of protection to their babies. Even once the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the youngest group of children, infants will have to be six months old before they can receive it. The protection passed to a baby from their vaccinated mother during pregnancy can help protect them until they are old enough for vaccination.”