 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DHEC supports CDC report that COVID vaccines for pregnant women help protect infants
0 Comments

DHEC supports CDC report that COVID vaccines for pregnant women help protect infants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that an initial COVID-19 two-dose vaccine series during pregnancy can help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations among infants under six months of age in addition to the protection the vaccine offers for pregnant people.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control supports this scientific study and encourages all pregnant people across the state to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

“We have known for a while that a COVID-19 vaccination is completely safe and effective for pregnant people,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This latest news from CDC is exciting because it not only confirms the benefits for those who are pregnant, but it highlights the benefits for their babies as well. We strongly encourage expectant individuals to get vaccinated and provide that added layer of protection to their babies. Even once the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the youngest group of children, infants will have to be six months old before they can receive it. The protection passed to a baby from their vaccinated mother during pregnancy can help protect them until they are old enough for vaccination.”

The CDC study, which included 379 infants across 20 pediatric hospitals, found that a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for pregnant people was 61% effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in their infants under 6 months of age.

Among the 176 infants less than six months old who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the study, 84% (148) of them were born to mothers who were not vaccinated during pregnancy.

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for persons who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future.

If you are pregnant and have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, please talk with your doctor, nurse or pharmacist. It’s important to get answers to your questions so you’re able to make an informed, personal health decision for you and your baby.

In addition to those who are pregnant, DHEC continues recommending vaccinations for ages 5 and up and booster shots for those who are eligible. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Jordan details election night call from governor
Local News

Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night. State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach, before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans. 

Local News

Florence One Schools to lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year. The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert