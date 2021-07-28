DHEC supports updated CDC mask guidance

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, the CDC Tuesday started recommending public indoor masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

This includes masking for teachers, students, parents and visitors in K-12 schools. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is adopting the federal agency’s updated guidance and is recommending all South Carolinians, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear their masks when indoors and in public settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.

According to the CDC, there has been a rise in breakthrough cases – ones where fully vaccinated individuals test positive for COVID-19 – that is likely being fueled due to the rise of the Delta variant. That is why updated guidelines are necessary, according to the agency. The updated CDC recommendations include:

In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of Delta and protect others.

CDC recommends that community leaders encourage vaccination and masking to prevent further outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.