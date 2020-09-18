DHEC: Third survey shows masks make big difference in COVID spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday shared updated data that shows communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
On Aug. 12, DHEC released the initial findings of its data analysis of the counties and municipalities that have implemented mask requirements for individuals when in public as a protection measure against COVID-19. DHEC issued a second mask analysis update on Aug. 25. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provides a map showing the counties and municipalities that currently have mask requirements in place, which is available on the home page of scemd.org.
“This updated data analysis continues to show that jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Friday’s updated data indicates:
Nearly 42 percent of residents, or approximately 2,100,000 South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.
For this most recent analysis, jurisdictions with a mask ordinance were categorized into week of initiation, meaning the week the ordinance took effect, with five weeks of mask ordinance initiations considered:
First week: June 23-June 29
Second week: June 30-July 6
Third week: July 7-July 13
Fourth week: July 14-July 20
Fifth week: July 21-July 27
When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those jurisdictions that don't, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have experienced a greater percent decrease in cases one month after their ordinance initiation, as follows:
First week: 66.5% greater decrease
Second week: 39.2% greater decrease
Third week: 6.1% greater decrease,
Fourth week 3.5% greater decrease
Fifth week: no greater percent decrease
In its daily report, DHEC Friday announced 766 new confirmed cases and 36 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 84 cibfurned cases. Florence County reported 23, Dillon County reported 17 cases, Darlington County reported 16, Chesterfied County reported 12, Marion and Williamsburg counties reported six each and Marlboro County reported four.
Florence County reported two deaths while Darlington, Dillon and Williamsburg counties reported one each.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,310, probable cases to 3,008, confirmed deaths to 3,010, and 167 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 359 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,205,736 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,324 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.1%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina hospitals Friday reported 81.69% inpatient bed utilization, 74.80% ICU bed utilization and 30.53% ventilator utilization.
The hospitals reported 8,299 occupied inpatient beds, 1,69 occupied ICU beds and 472 ventilators in use.
The hospitals reported 798 hospitalized COVID patients, 217 of them in ICU beds and 125 of them ventilated.
Florence County rpeorted 75 beds available, Darlington County 34 beds available, Chesterfield County 11 beds available, Dillon County one bed available, Marion County six beds available and Williamsburg County 10 beds available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.