DHEC to distribute free home COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's public health agency plans to start handing out thousands of free coronavirus tests kits for residents to use at home.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has about 140,000 at-home rapid antigen tests that it will begin distributing Monday. That's a fraction of the 2 million total tests the agency has ordered, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Half the kits will go public health departments, where residents can each pick up one kit containing two tests, The State newspaper reported. The other half will go to first responders, school districts, correctional facilities, nursing homes and state agencies.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has been overwhelming during the latest surge, with new infections reaching record highs because of the highly contagious omicron variant. Store-bought tests have all but vanished from retail shelves, and South Carolina's free public testing sites have seen long lines and slow turnaround times. DHEC has called long delays in processing tests "unacceptable."