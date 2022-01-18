 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DHEC updates widespread vendor testing delays
DHEC updates widespread vendor testing delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that  it is continuing to deal with failures by multiple COVID-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities to process tests and report results and case counts since the omicron-fueled surge began in late December.

As previously reported, the overwhelming majority of COVID tests — about 97% — are processed at large, non-DHEC labs. While DHEC's Public Health Lab, which has a daily capacity of 2,500 samples, is operating at that capacity and currently not experiencing any delays, large private labs such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services have fallen significantly behind due to problems ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages and still have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so.

Additionally, some private testing vendors have fallen so far behind in reporting results that DHEC had to take the unprecedented step of recommending those individuals finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been more than five days.

DHEC  said it knows the delays being experienced by some Carolinians are unacceptable and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion. 

