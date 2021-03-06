DHEC: Vaccines and vigilance needed to end this pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Herd immunity and lessons learned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were two topics touched on Thursday during a media availability of the state’s top health officials.
Saturday was the one-year anniversary of when the state shut down to fight the virus.
South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, who has been with DHEC for the duration of the pandemic and DHEC’s director, Dr. Ed Simmer, who has been on the job for a month, fielded questions from several state newspapers.
Simmer said DHEC -— the Department of Health and Environmental Control — has spared no effort in combating the virus and has benefited from being as large a state agency as it is.
“I think we’ve had now 2,200 of our staff members working on the COVID response at one time or another;, that’s over 1 million man-hours put towards the effort,” Simmer said.
Much of that, he said, happened in the agency’s regional clinics.
State legislators are considering the possibility of splitting the agency’s roles with health-related departments separating from the environmental departments.
That size and scope, Simmer said, provided a pool of people who could used in the effort.
“One thing that has benefited us being together is we’ve been able to bring some folks from the environmental side of the agency over to help on the COVID response. Had we been two separate agencies would have been much harder to do,” Simmer said.
Simmer also said that legislators had been good about getting the agency the resources it needed.
The vaccine
A 5,000-dose vaccination clinic at Darlington Raceway Friday “sold out” several days before the event as the state opened it up early to Phase 1b participants.
“We’re seeing much more vaccine demand than we’re seeing vaccine resistance,” Bell said of the two, soon to be three, vaccines currently in use. “We’re challenged with the vaccine supply to meet that demand.”
“We’ve already had more than 50% of the (SC vaccine rollout plan Phase) 1a group get at least one vaccination,” Simmer said. “I do think we’ll get to 70% in that high risk group.”
Getting to 70% in any group, and overall, will take time and effort on the part of DHEC and acceptance on the part of the state’s residents — something both Simmer and Bell said DHEC is aware of and prepared to work with.
“The first pass through of the vaccine maybe 30% will get it and lots of folks hold back saying, ‘I wonder what happened to those folks who get it’” Simmer said. “Then those folks do well and don’t have an adverse reaction and they’re fine and that encourages more people to get it.”
“We see a cascading chain where, as more people get the vaccine and don’t have an adverse reaction, then more people go ahead and get it. Even if the initial rate is under 50%, then it grows,” Simmer said.
The 70% figure, both Bell and Simmer said, is the low end of where the state should achieve herd immunity with vaccinations.
The number at which the state can expect to return to a semblance of normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic is 70-80% — that is the percentage of adults who need to be vaccinated to produce herd immunity from the virus.
“We are aiming for herd immunity at which point there is enough immune people in the population that it interrupts transmission of the virus, but that doesn’t come until you have 70-80% of the population vaccinated and we’re still a long way for that,” Simmer said. “In South Carolina that’s 3.5-4 million people.”
As vaccination rates climb there could be a point where the number of vaccinated residents could start to show in the daily count of new cases of the virus. Or not.
Both Bell and Simmer stressed the need to continue masking and keeping socially distanced to avoid a spike while the vaccine is being rolled out.
The vaccine rollout, Bell said, needs to happen as quickly as possible to prevent the virus from mutating any more than it has.
“We know the variants were here before they were identified,” Bell said. “We also now the UK and South African variant are more highly transmissible.”
Bell said that while DHEC isn’t widely sampling for variants of the virus it does know that the original variant is the one predominantly circulating through South Carolina.
“We are in a bit of a race to get vaccination coverage up. What we know about the vaccines currently available is they have good efficacy against current variants,” Bell said.
Every time the virus replicates and spreads it has a chance to mutate, she said, and that’s why the state needs to get ahead of ongoing transmission of the virus.
“I’m hopeful sometime in 2021 we’ll get to that level of herd immunity,” Simmer said.
Lessons learned
“I think we’ve done a lot of things well. Clearly we’ve been learning as we’ve been going to some degree as we’ve never faced anything like this before,” Simmer said. “I think a couple things that could have stood improvement. We had problems getting the testing out initially and making testing widely available. That’s been cleared up and now we have a lot of testing available.”
“I think the other area where we had challenges was the vaccine appointing system. We’re doing better; it’s still not perfect and we still need to make it better and we are working on that,” Simmer said.
Problems with the system cropped up almost immediately — though it worked as designed.
“Especially early on when you had to have internet access to make an appointment and every individual had to have an email address to make an appointment. That put in barriers we shouldn’t have had,” Simmer said.
“Now we have the call center and the email rules have changed. I think that’s better and we’re working to make the appointment system better yet,” Simmer said.
Bell said mask messaging was a missed opportunity.
“As we had increasing evidence of the effectiveness of masks I think the wider adoption of consistent use of masks in communities could have helped us to really slow the spread of the virus early on and give us a chance to get ahead of it,” Bell said.
“When people would hear mixed messages about what may or may not be effective — I think that had implications for people’s choices and behaviors that could have been more effective early on with prevention measures we had increasing evidence were very effective,” she said.
“At the national level, there were messages from public health officials and then there were times when there were conflicting messages from other elected officials,” Bell said. “At the local level there are abundant examples of people following social media, posting myths. At every level there was the creation of mixed messaging and people chose to believe who they trusted and that created conflicts at times with more evidence-based communications.”
Simmer said were he to face another similar situation he’d not delay getting evidence-based messages out to the public through social media as well as other non-online channels.
“We would push out even faster on social media but at the same time recognize there are people who don’t have the internet. We need to use a wide variety of things to communicate effectively.” Simmer said. “We’d want to start that immediately and not down the road.”
Simmer said DHEC would also work with community groups, organizations and leaders to get “good information” out to the public.
One such group already working with DHEC is in Sumter County and is composed of governmental leaders, community leaders and religious leaders who are all working to get vaccine opportunities out into the rural areas of the county.
Bell said two others things surprised her at the start of the pandemic: the volume of data the agency would be confronted with and the large number of asymptomatic spreaders of the virus.
Not a time to let our guard down
Bell said that steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus will still matter when it comes to keeping numbers down and people safe.
“Yes, we can increase the occupancy. We can allow for gatherings that have been restricted for some time, but at the same time it is not a time when people can completely relax those measures and go back to normalcy,” Bell said. “We have quite some time to go. Our disease trends can go in either direction while we’re waiting to get high vaccination percentage in the population.”
“I remain concerned that some people will not pay attention to the control they still have over exposure. This gets down to the individual level. Many are concerned about their own health, their loved ones and others in the community,” Bell said “And then there are some who are not. How do we reach people who are resistant to practicing measures? Help them to understand that if each of us contributes we are better off.”
“As terrible as it is that we’ve lost 8,500 South Carolinians, I hate to think what the number would be without (DHEC and public health officials’) work. It would be much much higher,” Simmer said.
Last year started out well but ended on a sour note, Simmer said.
“I’m hopeful 2021 will be the reverse, starting out very hard but by end of the year being in a better place,” he said. “Still an awful lot of hard work to do. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Everyone wear your mask, socially distance and get your vaccine as soon as you’re eligible we’ll get to the end of the tunnel that much quicker.”
