DHEC: Vaccines and vigilance needed to end this pandemic

Simmer said were he to face another similar situation he’d not delay getting evidence-based messages out to the public through social media as well as other non-online channels.

“We would push out even faster on social media but at the same time recognize there are people who don’t have the internet. We need to use a wide variety of things to communicate effectively.” Simmer said. “We’d want to start that immediately and not down the road.”

Simmer said DHEC would also work with community groups, organizations and leaders to get “good information” out to the public.

One such group already working with DHEC is in Sumter County and is composed of governmental leaders, community leaders and religious leaders who are all working to get vaccine opportunities out into the rural areas of the county.

Bell said two others things surprised her at the start of the pandemic: the volume of data the agency would be confronted with and the large number of asymptomatic spreaders of the virus.

Not a time to let our guard down

Bell said that steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus will still matter when it comes to keeping numbers down and people safe.