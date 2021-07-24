DHEC warns of rabid puppy in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A puppy that was brought to Florence County on July 17 tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The puppy was found in Edgefield County, near Lanier Road in Johnston. It lived in Augusta, Georgia, from July 14 through July 17.

DHEC said it is collaborating with the Georgia Department of Public Health to identify additional exposures.

At least 25 people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Six dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The puppy was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, a Rabies Program team leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.