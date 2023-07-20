Our blood glucose is controlled by a few substances, the most important of which is called insulin. Insulin is made in the pancreas and tells the different tissues to take up glucose to either create energy or to store it for later use.

The cause of diabetes varies by type. Some people are born with diabetes because their body cannot make insulin due to destruction of the cells that create it; this is called Type 1 diabetes. Other people can develop diabetes because their body has too much glucose in the blood for too long causing the body to not respond to insulin; this is called Type 2 diabetes.

Another type of diabetes is called gestational diabetes. This is when a woman becomes diabetic during pregnancy and can cause a higher likelihood for them to have diabetes later in life.

In all cases, the body thinks it is not getting enough energy from glucose and so the liver creates more causing an even higher level of glucose in the blood. This increasingly high level of glucose begins to damage different parts of the body.

The primary risk factor for type 1 diabetes, the one people may be born with, is a family history of diabetes. Risk factors to develop type 2 diabetes include family history, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

In South Carolina, one in seven adults has diabetes and for those over the age of sixty-five it is one in four adults. Type 2 diabetes is now happening more in children.

Diabetes is a chronic condition, which means that it cannot be cured; if left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious complications such as damage to blood vessels leading to poor circulation, heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney damage.

This can cause a range of symptoms such as numbness, tingling, pain in the hands and feet, wounds not healing, blindness and more.

There are many ways to manage or even prevent diabetes, including controlling blood sugar levels through medication or a healthy diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

Studies have shown that losing just ten to fifteen pounds can lower your risk of developing diabetes. A change in diet includes eating less processed and sugary foods, less soda, and high calorie drinks.

Healthier choices include green-leafy vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, and lean meats like fish and chicken. With all food choices, smaller servings are the most important.

Exercise is another powerful way to help your body prevent diabetes. Regular exercise can help the cells in your body respond better to insulin. Even starting off small by walking thirty minutes at least five days a week has been shown to be beneficial for diabetes prevention.

Making lifestyle changes can seem like a difficult task, but remember that every change, no matter how little, can make a big difference in your ability to prevent diabetes.

There is no need to feel hopeless about diabetes! Remember, a primary care provider is there to help navigate and understand this disease and how it may impact life.

The American Diabetes Association website has resources on how to make better lifestyle choices, follow a more nutritious meal plan, how to read food labels, and how to choose healthier foods.

For additional information regarding diabetes, take a closer look at these excellent resources:

The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/education.html)

DiabetesFreeSC.org

American Academy of Clinical Endocrinology (https://www.aace.com/disease-and-conditions/diabetes)

This article and future articles have been written in collaboration with the Pee Dee Interprofessional Coalition, consisting of Francis Marion University, HopeHealth, Medical University of South Carolina, McLeod, and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine to improve the health and education within our community. This collaboration is meant to inspire students and give them the necessary skills to give back to the communities they will serve in the future.