Diabetes in children: Know the signs

A recent national study indicated that approximately one in every 400 children and teens has diabetes, which results when an individual’s blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. There are two main types of diabetes – Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells (or B-cells).

The reason for the attack of these beta cells is not completely understood, yet we know that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. This has nothing to do with diet, such as eating in excess or eating too much candy. Most individuals with Type 1 diabetes do not have a family history of Type 1 diabetes.

Each year, more than 18,000 children and teens are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the United States.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way a child’s body metabolizes sugar. The condition develops when the child’s body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin.

Each year, more than 5,000 children and teens are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the United States.

The main risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes in this modern era is the lack of physical activity. Other risk factors include being overweight and a family history of Type 2 diabetes. Most individuals with Type 2 diabetes have a family history of the condition. Type 2 diabetes, most commonly associated with adults, is now on the rise among children and teens, due largely to the prevalence of obesity within this age group and the increased use of electronics.

Signs and symptoms

The most common sign of insulin resistance and pre-diabetes is acanthosis nigricans, which is the darkening of the neck or axillae. Resist the urge to scrub this off your child’s neck. Instead, see your physician.

Common signs and symptoms of active diabetes include:

Increased thirst

Increased urination

Bedwetting in a child who was previously dry at night

Headaches

Blurry vision

Abdominal pain or vomiting

Fruity odor on breath

Signs of dehydration (dry lips, sunken eyes)

Behavior changes (irritability, moodiness)

Heavy, labored breathing

Slow-healing sores or frequent infections

Drowsiness, lethargy, or loss of consciousness

Weight loss despite a normal or increased appetite (Type 1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (Type 2)

Managing dediatric diabetes

Although the diagnosis of diabetes can be devastating to a child and their family, today’s technology can help make living a happy, healthy life, free of long-term complications, a reality.

Children and teens diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes will need to take insulin. Children with Type 2 diabetes can be controlled with diet, exercise, oral medications and eventual insulin if weight is not decreased and lifestyle changes are not implemented.

Children and their families have a variety of insulin regimens available which can be tailored to best suit the child’s lifestyle. The goal is to achieve the best possible blood sugar control while fitting the diabetes into the child’s life, rather than having the child’s life revolve around the diabetes.

Management of all forms of diabetes includes a healthy eating plan rich in low-fat, high-fiber foods as well as physical activity, which often lowers blood sugar. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children and adolescents with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes get at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity daily and limit nonacademic-related time in front of televisions, computers and handheld devices to less than two hours a day.