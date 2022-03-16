Diana Murphy-Eaddy receives Chamber's Small Business Person of the Year award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Diana Murphy-Eaddy, owner and publisher of Diversity Works, a quarterly magazine promoting diversity in the community, received the 2022 Small Business Person of the Year award on Wednesday at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Annual Outlook Luncheon held at the Florence Center.

The award, presented annually, is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank and given by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Ivey, president and CEO of Dedicated Community Bank, made the presentation. He said the bank recognizes that small businesses are the engines of the local, state, and national economy.

He said the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that there are more than 445,000 small businesses in South Carolina, and small businesses represent 99% of all employers in South Carolina. More than 830,000 people work for small businesses in South Carolina.

Receiving the Small Business Person of the Year award, Murphy-Eaddy said, “means that my hard work is beginning to pay off.”

“It is a great honor and a surprise, and so overwhelming,” said Murphy-Eaddy.

Diversity Works is published by DMM Advertising and Marketing and is a magazine committed to showcasing organizations and individuals that represent diversity of the workplace. It celebrated its 10th anniversary last October.

The magazine features articles on those who appreciate, accept and promote diversity, she said. Being able to bring people together is the greatest reward of the job, Murphy-Eaddy said. She said the magazine focuses on promoting the concept of community in the workplace.

Ivey said of those attending the event: “We are of diverse ages, races, and genders. We were raised in diverse towns, states, and even countries. We hold the faiths of diverse religions, and we have been shaped by diverse educational experiences. To paraphrase our 2022 honoree, this diversity strengthens our community by helping us to appreciate each other, as we recognize our differences while understanding our similarities.”

Murphy-Eaddy created the Diversity Works magazine in 2011. For the past decade, Diversity Works magazine has been produced and distributed throughout 12 counties of the Pee Dee region.

Its mission statement reads: “The magazine has a commitment to be a showcase for organizations and their individuals that represent best practices in diversity of the workforce and supplier choices.” Diversity Works “features articles on those displaying inclusionary vision in and for the marketplace and who can both encourage and provide role models to others.”

In addition to her publishing career, Murphy-Eaddy created a biennial diversity focus training conference aimed at educating and informing businesses on diversity and inclusion practices. The conference has been supported by several local businesses and organizations and has been well-attended, Ivey said.

Ivey is a native of Hartsville. She attended the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of Leadership Florence. She has served on the chamber board of directors and is an active volunteer and leader in many community organizations, including the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, PRISM, the Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Women in Philanthropy, Mingle of the Pee Dee, Empowered to Heal, New Testament Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

