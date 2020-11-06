Dillon County councilman arrested in connection with deadly North Carolina crash

DILLON, S.C. — A Dillon County councilman is facing charges for his involvement in a Raleigh crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Robert Archie Scott was arrested in late October, according to a report from WNCN in Raleigh.

Scott represents Dillon County Council District 3. He also sought the House District 55 Democratic nomination in 2018 but lost to incumbent Jackie "Coach" Hayes in the primary.

He was charged with failure to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to WRAL.

If found guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Scott faces up to 150 days in jail. If found guilty of failing to yield the right of way, Scott faces a fine of up to $100.

A number provided by Scott on 2018 campaign literature and on the Dillon County website was listed as out of service when the Morning News called seeking comment.

The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 23.