Dillon County councilman arrested in connection with deadly North Carolina crash

DILLON, S.C. — A Dillon County councilman is facing charges for his involvement in a Raleigh crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Robert Archie Scott was arrested in late October, according to a report from WNCN in Raleigh.
Scott represents Dillon County Council District 3. He also sought the House District 55 Democratic nomination in 2018 but lost to incumbent Jackie "Coach" Hayes in the primary.
He was charged with failure to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to WRAL.
If found guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Scott faces up to 150 days in jail. If found guilty of failing to yield the right of way, Scott faces a fine of up to $100.
A number provided by Scott on 2018 campaign literature and on the Dillon County website was listed as out of service when the Morning News called seeking comment.
The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 23.
Both TV stations say that the incident report says Scott was traveling south along South Saunders Street in Raleigh when he attempted to make a left turn onto an exit ramp of Interstate 40. The TV stations add that the intersection is marked to prevent left turns and U-turns.
As Scott attempted to make the turn, an oncoming motorcyclist attempted to pass through the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of Scott's car.
The motorcyclist, Patrick Loring Matusie, from Garner, died as a result of the crash, according to WRAL.
