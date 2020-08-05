DILLON, S.C.— The Dillon County Council took the second step in setting its budget for the next fiscal year Wednesday afternoon.
The seven-member county council unanimously voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance establishing the county's revenues and expenses at $19.21 million for the coming fiscal year.
The amount of the budget is $1.44 million less than the previous year's budget. However, it does not include a $1.2 million bond issue that was passed on first reading Wednesday afternoon.
The budget includes an increase of 4 mills and a fire fee increase of $10 from $45 to $55, plus a business license fee of $3,000 approved last year but implemented this year. The budget also includes less ambulance fees, landfill fees and a lower amount of fees from the federal government to house prisoners in the county's detention center.
There are several salary decreases or the eliminations of open positions, including the county council, the tax assessor's office, at the Oak Grove fire department, the detention center, disaster preparedness, roads and bridges, the transfer station, the development board. There is also a reduction in sports activities in the recreation department.
There are salary increases in some departments to include a higher benefit cost for the next year.
The county received an exception from the state after it violated state law by not approving its budget by the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
The county was late in starting its budgeting process because of a change in administrators, according to interim administrator Clay Young.
County councils must approve ordinances three times at three different meetings. Thus, most budget ordinances for counties are approved in April, May and June.
Wilson "Tony" Clyburn's removal came right during that process. On May 27, the county voted to remove Clyburn as administrator on a 4-3 vote. That decision was upheld in a June 17 meeting.
Young said the county should be done by the end of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.