Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two northernmost counties in the Pee Dee lead the way in religious diversity.
The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture and public policy, published the county level data in its 2020 survey of American religions Thursday.
Religious diversity
The institute used the data to determine the level of religious diversity for each county in the country with a value of between 0 (no religious diversity) and 1 (everyone in the county has a different religion).
In the Pee Dee, Dillon County (0.462) and Marlboro County (0.429) have the highest level of religious diversity, followed by Florence and Darlington counties (0.383 each), Marion County (0.369) and Williamsburg County (0.365).
The Pee Dee's diversity scores are well below the national average of 0.625.
This is consistent with the institute's finding that religious diversity is lowest in rural and Southern areas and highest in urban areas.
The most religiously diverse county according to the survey, is Kings County, New York (Brooklyn), at 0.897. If one includes Maryland in the northeastern region of the country, seven of the top 10 most religiously diverse counties are located in that region, including four in New York, two in Maryland and one in New Jersey.
The least religiously diverse county is Noxubee County, Mississippi, at 0.228. All but two of the top 10 least religiously diverse counties are located in Mississippi. The remaining two are located in Alabama and Arkansas.
The institute also broke its data down into ethnicity based religious affiliations: African American Protestants, white Christians, Hispanic Christians, other Christians and unaffiliated.
African American protestants
In the Pee Dee, 55% of the residents of Williamsburg County, 47% of the residents of Marion County, 40% of the residents of Dillon County, 38% of the residents of Marlboro County, 33% of the residents of Florence County and 31% of the residents of Darlington County identify as African American Protestants.
The national average is 7%.
Williamsburg's percentage of African American Protestants is the 10th highest in the country, behind six counties in Mississippi and three counties in Alabama.
The county with the highest percentage is Holmes County, Mississippi, at 68%.
White Christians
In the Pee Dee, 47% of the people in Florence County identified as white Christian, the category including white evangelical Protestants, white mainline Protestants, white Catholics and Latter-day Saints (Mormons).
Half of Darlington County's residents identified as white Christian along with 40% of Marlboro County's residents, 36% of Dillon County's residents, 35% of Marion County's residents and 26% of Williamsburg County's residents.
The national average is 44%.
The institute notes that white Christians are spread everywhere in the country but concentrated in the Midwest. The county with the highest percentage of white Christians is Lyon County, Iowa.
The institute also includes data breaking down the counties by subcategory.
In the Pee Dee, 34% of Darlington County's residents, 32% of Florence County's residents, 28% of Marlboro County's residents, 235 of the residents of Marion and Dillon counties and 15% of Williamsburg County's residents identify as evangelical Protestant.
The national average is 14%.
In the Pee Dee, 14% of the residents in Florence and Darlington, 11% of the residents in Dillon and 10% of the residents in Marion, Williamsburg and Marlboro identify as mainline Protestant.
The national average is 16%.
In the Pee Dee, 2% of the residents of Darlington, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties and 1% of the residents of Florence and Williamsburg counties identify as white Catholic.
The national average is 12%.
The data indicates that less than 1% of the residents in the Pee Dee are Latter-day Saints.
Unaffiliated
In the Pee Dee, 14% of the residents of Dillon and Marlboro counties, 13% of the residents of Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg counties and 11% of the residents of Marion County identified as not religiously affiliated.
The national average is 23% with the religiously unaffiliated concentrated in the west – eight of the top 10 are located west of the Mississippi River – and northeast. The county with the highest percentage of religiously unaffiliated residents is San Juan County, Washington.
Other Christians
In the Pee Dee, 8% of the residents of Dillon County, 7% of the residents of Marlboro County, 6% of the residents of Marion County and 5% of the residents of Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg counties identified as other Christians, which include Asians and Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, African American Catholics, Jehovah's Witnesses and Orthodox Christians.
The national average is 7%.
The county with the highest percentage of other Christians is Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota. The percentages of other Christians is highest in areas with large Native American populations.
Hispanic Christians
In the Pee Dee, 2% of the residents of Marlboro County and 1% of the residents of the remaining five counties identified as Hispanic Christian.
The national average is 12%, with the highest concentrations in Texas and other states that border Mexico. Of the 20 counties included in lists of the highest percentages of Hispanic Catholics and Protestants, 17 are in Texas, one each are in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
The institutes data indicated that less than 1% of the residents of the Pee Dee identified as Muslim, Jewish, Hindu or Buddhist.