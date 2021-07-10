Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two northernmost counties in the Pee Dee lead the way in religious diversity.

The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture and public policy, published the county level data in its 2020 survey of American religions Thursday.

Religious diversity

The institute used the data to determine the level of religious diversity for each county in the country with a value of between 0 (no religious diversity) and 1 (everyone in the county has a different religion).

In the Pee Dee, Dillon County (0.462) and Marlboro County (0.429) have the highest level of religious diversity, followed by Florence and Darlington counties (0.383 each), Marion County (0.369) and Williamsburg County (0.365).

The Pee Dee's diversity scores are well below the national average of 0.625.

This is consistent with the institute's finding that religious diversity is lowest in rural and Southern areas and highest in urban areas.