Dillon Historic School Foundation to host five performances beginning in December

DILLON, S.C. – Live theatre will return to Dillon later this year.
The Dillon Historic School Foundation will present The Legacy Motown Revue on Dec. 10, Andy and Oneida–A Tribute to Classic Country on Jan. 22; The Kenya Safari Acrobats on Feb. 25; Comedy Extravaganza with Niels Duinker and Jay Mattioli on April 1, and Tony Lee and Friends on May 28 at the Dillon County Theatre at 114 N. MacArthur Ave.
The Dillon Historic School Foundation is a nonprofit organization seeking to renovate and restore the auditorium of the former J.V. Martin Junior High School in Dillon. The school was constructed in 1936 to serve as Dillon High School. Dillon High School was moved to a new location in 1970 and the school became J.V. Martin Junior High School before that school was relocated, too.
Tickets for all events may be reserved beginning on November 1. The Dillon County Theatre’s seating capacity is limited to 288 seats, so early reservations are highly recommended.
For event information, ticket pricing, and reservations, contact events coordinator Gerald Berry at 843-632-2774 or berrygm32746@gmail.com.