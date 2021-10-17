 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon Historic School Foundation to host five performances beginning in December
0 Comments

Dillon Historic School Foundation to host five performances beginning in December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DILLON, S.C. – Live theatre will return to Dillon later this year. 

The Dillon Historic School Foundation will present The Legacy Motown Revue on Dec. 10, Andy and Oneida–A Tribute to Classic Country on Jan. 22; The Kenya Safari Acrobats on Feb. 25; Comedy Extravaganza with Niels Duinker and Jay Mattioli on April 1, and Tony Lee and Friends on May 28 at the Dillon County Theatre at 114 N. MacArthur Ave. 

The Dillon Historic School Foundation is a nonprofit organization seeking to renovate and restore the auditorium of the former J.V. Martin Junior High School in Dillon. The school was constructed in 1936 to serve as Dillon High School. Dillon High School was moved to a new location in 1970 and the school became J.V. Martin Junior High School before that school was relocated, too. 

Tickets for all events may be reserved beginning on November 1. The Dillon County Theatre’s seating capacity is limited to 288 seats, so early reservations are highly recommended.

For event information, ticket pricing, and reservations, contact events coordinator Gerald Berry at 843-632-2774 or berrygm32746@gmail.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert