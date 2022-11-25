Dillon man charged in Tara Village slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's investigators have charged a Dillon man with murder in the shooting death of a Tara Village resident.

James Delynn Alford of 307 Beaufort Street was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday afternoon following his Wednesday arrest, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"According to investigators, on Nov. 23, 2033, Alford is alleged to have shot the victim with a handgun inside the residence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

Alford will be held without bond until he has a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.