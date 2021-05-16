Dillon Middle's Joshua Fleetwood named teacher of the month

DILLON, S.C. – The first Morning News/Chick-fil-A teacher of the month hails from Dillon.

Matthew Tranquill and Janae Williams of the Morning News presented Dillon Middle School choir teacher Joshua Fleetwood with his award along with a $50 Chick-fil-A gift card and $200 in Visa gift cards.

“It means a lot,” Fleetwood said. “It means that the effort that you put in was not wasted. The kids were thankful.”

He added that a lot of his students had sent him messages saying that they had voted for him.

Fleetwood said he was happy and shocked to find out he won.

“You come to this little room, Room 411, and you find out that you can make a big difference in kids’ lives,” Fleetwood continued.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dillon Middle Principal Rodney Cook said he was honored that his school has the first teacher of the month, especially during the year affected by COVID-19.

Florence Chick-fil-A owner/operator Blake Pate said that as a former student and the son of a member of the profession, he appreciated all of the teachers in the Pee Dee.