Dillon Middle's Joshua Fleetwood named teacher of the month

DILLON, S.C. – The first Morning News/Chick-fil-A teacher of the month hails from Dillon.
Matthew Tranquill and Janae Williams of the Morning News presented Dillon Middle School choir teacher Joshua Fleetwood with his award along with a $50 Chick-fil-A gift card and $200 in Visa gift cards.
“It means a lot,” Fleetwood said. “It means that the effort that you put in was not wasted. The kids were thankful.”
He added that a lot of his students had sent him messages saying that they had voted for him.
Fleetwood said he was happy and shocked to find out he won.
“You come to this little room, Room 411, and you find out that you can make a big difference in kids’ lives,” Fleetwood continued.
Dillon Middle Principal Rodney Cook said he was honored that his school has the first teacher of the month, especially during the year affected by COVID-19.
Florence Chick-fil-A owner/operator Blake Pate said that as a former student and the son of a member of the profession, he appreciated all of the teachers in the Pee Dee.
He added that he knew teachers sacrifice a lot for their students and they don’t get the recognition that they deserve so he wanted to anything he could to recognize teachers.
Fleetwood has taught at Dillon Middle School since it opened around 10 years ago. He said he grew up in Dillon as the son of a local pastor.
“I knew I wanted to do something with music,” Fleetwood said.
“When I first began, I kind of saw it as a job to save time because I also play on the side. But as I navigated the job more and more, the kids just grabbed my heart more and more. After a while I was like man, I’m in the right place. This is what I want to do.”
Fleetwood added that his teaching philosophy evolved into making sure that he doesn’t treat a child’s bad actions as the defining characteristic of the child.
He said that just because a child cheated on a test does not mean that the child is always a cheater.