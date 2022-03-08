Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother.
Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.
She learned she was born on Sept. 28, 1970, at the Aiken County Hospital to Dena Meitzler who put her up for adoption shortly after she was born.
Snyder was eventually adopted by Robert and Jonnie Snyder and raised by them in South Carolina and Iowa. Eventually, the family settled in Dillon. She said she always wondered about her birth mother, but didn't want to disrupt her life.
"All those years, I've had a dark figure that never had a face to it,' Snyder said. "She gave me life, but I never had a face."
Snyder said her mother gave her up for adoption because she wasn't married and didn't think her father could handle a child.
"I was told that my birth dad did not want me and was not grown up enough to have children," Snyder said Monday afternoon. "Dena wanted me to have a better life so she put me up for adoption."
Meitzler apparently put Snyder up for adoption over the wishes of her father -- Snyder's grandfather -- who offered to get a second or third job to support his daughter and her new baby.
"She said she needs two parents and I can't give her that," Snyder said. "[She continued] To me that's the most important thing for her."
Snyder was put in foster care for the first three months of her life but her foster mother had to move and couldn't take her with her. So, she was taken in as a foster child by the Snyders and eventually adopted when the family moved to Iowa.
She said she knew she was adopted and wanted to find her birth mother, but never did because she did not want to disrupt her mother's life.
Jonnie added she was reluctant about trying to find Snyder's birth mother because she had heard of someone who contacted a birth mother only to be rejected completely.
What she didn't know was that Meitzler made a deathbed request in 2009 for her family to find Snyder which they did earlier this year.
"I got an email suddenly that had my birth information correct," Snyder said. At first, she thought it was a scam but Jonnie Snyder helped her to understand that it was a legitimate email.
Another email came an hour later and included a cellphone number for her mother's stepdaughter.
Snyder hit the pause button to make sure Jonnie would be OK with it.
"I'm fine with it," Jonnie said Monday. "I don't mind sharing the wealth at all."
A half-hour later, Snyder spoke with her birth mother's family for the first time.
She said she didn't know what to say but wanted to hear their voices.
"She (her mother's stepdaughter) just kept saying Dena loved you so much," Snyder said.
The stepdaughter sent pictures to Snyder during the conversation and a few days later, she met her cousin, Kim, and other family members for the first time.
Snyder said she was scared to death the night before she met her birth family for the first time.
"The next day came, I got a text that said we're like five minutes out and mom (Jonnie) wasn't even ready yet," Snyder said. "When that doorbell rang and Aunt JoJo walked in the door, her first words to me were that's Dena's kid all the way."
Snyder said she promised herself that she wasn't going to cry but broke that promise very quickly when her birth-family brought her some of her mother's effects including a teddy bear from nursing school, another teddy bear that her family had given her when she was born and some jewelry.
She tried several times to explain what the feeling was like to receive her birth-mother's effects but could not.