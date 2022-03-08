Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

"I'm fine with it," Jonnie said Monday. "I don't mind sharing the wealth at all."

A half-hour later, Snyder spoke with her birth mother's family for the first time.

She said she didn't know what to say but wanted to hear their voices.

"She (her mother's stepdaughter) just kept saying Dena loved you so much," Snyder said.

The stepdaughter sent pictures to Snyder during the conversation and a few days later, she met her cousin, Kim, and other family members for the first time.

Snyder said she was scared to death the night before she met her birth family for the first time.

"The next day came, I got a text that said we're like five minutes out and mom (Jonnie) wasn't even ready yet," Snyder said. "When that doorbell rang and Aunt JoJo walked in the door, her first words to me were that's Dena's kid all the way."

Snyder said she promised herself that she wasn't going to cry but broke that promise very quickly when her birth-family brought her some of her mother's effects including a teddy bear from nursing school, another teddy bear that her family had given her when she was born and some jewelry.

She tried several times to explain what the feeling was like to receive her birth-mother's effects but could not.

