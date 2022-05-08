Dione Govan is a ‘healthcare hero’ for children

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Dione Govan, RN, works with children and new mothers at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Women’s and Children’s Services as staff nurse. She works with post-partum mothers, newborn babies and pediatric patents.

Govan was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

The person nominating Govan wrote: “Dione works at Carolina Pine Regional Medical Center in the Women and Children’s Services Department. She’s one of the best people I know. She works tirelessly to make sure that her patients are well taken care of and also happy. She is always there to lend a helping hand to her coworkers, and she does so with a smile on her face. Dione Govan is the definition of a healthcare hero.”

“I have always worked with children,” Govan said. “The most rewarding thing about working with children is the discharge date.”

Govan said that is when she knows they are going home healthy.

If the child has to be checked out to another facility that is what she dislikes the most because that means the child needs a higher level of care than she can give.

Govan said the things they see most with children are fever and dehydration or some type of surgery.

“We have some very experienced doctors and surgeons,” she said.

Govan said she has lots of good memories working with doctors and nurses, but her favorite is the time she spent working with Patti Pearce, who is retired.

They worked in pediatrics together.

“It is not an easy place to work,” she said.

It takes a lot of patience.

Govan would encourage others to choose a path in nursing.

“It warms my heart to care for children,” she said. “Nursing is an overall rewarding career, but to know that people see what we do is rewarding. I enjoy the difference that I make in other people’s lives, being a role model for future nurses and showcasing what a nurse can be.”

Her advice to parents is to listen to children if they tell you something is wrong and act immediately. She said time is often critical. She said we all live active lives but take the time to listen to your children.

If she wasn’t a nurse, Govan said she would most likely still have been working with children as a teacher.

Govan said she started out in biology with the notion of going into teaching.

Bother her parents, Charles and Carolyn Govan, are retired educators.

“But my grandmother was a nurse,” she said.

Her grandmother encouraged Govan to follow in her footsteps instead, and she did.

She has been a Daisy Award nominee and received Press Ganey Patient Experience recognition several times as well as Employee Spotlight.

Govan has two children, Tahjae Edwards and Alyssea Adams, who are looking towards medical careers. Her son is studying biology in college and wants to become a physician’s assistant while her daughter’s goal is to become a doctor.

Govan graduated in 1998 from Hartsville High School, received her degree in biology from Francis Marion University in 2002; her associates in nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College in 2005 and her bachelor’s degree in 2021 from Claflin University.

Govan said she has had numerous offers to leave Carolina Pines but she has always stayed.

“I enjoy the small town feeling and being able to care for what I call my neighbors,” Govan said. “I am very family oriented.”

In her spare time, Govan enjoys traveling, shopping with her mom, and watching Lifetime on television.

