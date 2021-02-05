Distance learning doesn't slow down students at All Saints

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Jordan, communications director for the 2K- sixth-grade school on Cherokee Road, said that after schools were closed in March 2020 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the school went to work to develop a a plan to start the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan included new technology like a 1:1 initiative to make sure each child attending the school from kindergarten to sixth grade had an electronic device available, webcams for each classroom so that students learning remotely could watch their teachers if need be, and a document camera that allows teachers to display a document to their students without having to pass it around.

Stokes said the document camera was very handy for children learning to write letters or in cursive because they can see the grip and movements the teacher uses to make a certain letter.

Also, each of the teachers at the school participated in Google for Education training to learn more about distance learning.

All of the development seems to be paying off for the school.

Stokes reported Friday afternoon that the school's students had not suffered a drop in skill level that has been associated with distance learning at other schools.

She implied that one of the reasons for this is the school's small classroom sizes — a 4K class had 10 boys — that allows the teachers to get to know their students and understand how to make them learn.

