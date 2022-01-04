 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 31 candidate Jay Jordan makes six-figure ad buy
0 Comments

District 31 candidate Jay Jordan makes six-figure ad buy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan will soon bring his message to local media outlets. 

Jordan's campaign announced Tuesday it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising in the weeks leading up to to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.

The first part of the media buy is a television advertisement called "Our values." 

“Florence is my forever home” Jordan says in the ad. “As your state representative, I have brought our conservative values to Columbia and worked to make Florence a place where our children will want to live, work, and raise their family.”

A reported filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission indicates that Jordan's campaign has raised nearly $80,000 since he announced his campaign in early December. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert