District 31 candidate Jay Jordan makes six-figure ad buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan will soon bring his message to local media outlets.

Jordan's campaign announced Tuesday it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising in the weeks leading up to to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.

The first part of the media buy is a television advertisement called "Our values."

“Florence is my forever home” Jordan says in the ad. “As your state representative, I have brought our conservative values to Columbia and worked to make Florence a place where our children will want to live, work, and raise their family.”

A reported filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission indicates that Jordan's campaign has raised nearly $80,000 since he announced his campaign in early December.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.