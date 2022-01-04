District 31 candidate Jay Jordan makes six-figure ad buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan will soon bring his message to local media outlets.
Jordan's campaign announced Tuesday it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising in the weeks leading up to to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.
The first part of the media buy is a television advertisement called "Our values."
“Florence is my forever home” Jordan says in the ad. “As your state representative, I have brought our conservative values to Columbia and worked to make Florence a place where our children will want to live, work, and raise their family.”
A reported filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission indicates that Jordan's campaign has raised nearly $80,000 since he announced his campaign in early December.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
