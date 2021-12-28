District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting to work the money he loaned himself to start his campaign.
Reichenbach's campaign announced Monday it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.
The first part of the media buy is a television advertisement featuring Reichenbach's wife, Charisse, and their children.
“While we have been taking Mike Reichenbach’s inspirational story and conservative Republican platform directly to voters through our districtwide listening tour and grassroots efforts, we are excited to launch our first television ad,” said Phillip Habib, Reichenbach’s campaign manager.
Financial disclosures filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission indicate that Reichenbach loaned his campaign $100,000.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
