District 31 candidate Suzanne La Rochelle to host weekly social events

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Senate District 31 will have more opportunities to meet a candidate seeking the seat.
Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle said on Facebook that she will host a weekly social event from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until the March 29 general election.
She said the first event, scheduled for Jan. 4, and the remaining January events will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We want to make sure we are reaching the people of District 31 while staying safe, so we are moving campaign events to an online platform for the month of January," she said.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/SuzanneSocial.
La Rochelle is the lone Democrat running for the seat previously held by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. She will face the winner of the Jan. 25 Republican primary between state Rep. Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach.
