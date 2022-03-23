District garden club meeting set for Thursday at FMU fresh water ecology center

FLORENCE, S.C. — When attendees arrive at the East Sandhills District Meeting Thursday at the FMU Fresh Water Ecology Conference Center and Laboratory they will be welcomed by two scarecrows with a backstory.

The two are part of the Four O'clock Garden Club who were called upon to decorate the center ahead of the meeting, which is sponsored by the Florence Garden Club Council.

"You're looking at Thelma and Louise and they've been out in the garden picking fresh vegetables and fruits and they've taken their boots off, because they don't want to get dirt in the house," Cheryl Carr said as she explained the display on the center's front porch.

"We have some flowers planted out here and we use hay bales as a table. Over here we have a red wagon they brought all the fruit in on and it will distributed. They'll be cooked for the farm to table," Carr said to wrap up the scarecrows' tale.

Carr and Marianne Hoylen came up with the idea and the rest of the club supported the effort with donations of the items that are included, said Willa Burdette, president of the Four O'clock Garden Club.

Inside the center birdhouses serve as table center pieces and will go home with one of the table's members. There is also a room set aside for vendors.

Jeff Murrie, Florence One Schools farm-to-school coordinator, will be the keynote speaker.