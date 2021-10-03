Diversity Works Initiatives to host conference Nov. 4

FLORENCE – The biennial Diversity Works training conference will return in 2021.
Diversity Works Initiatives will host its biennial diversity focus training and luncheon beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
“Every forward-thinking person, business and company pushing to progress their workplace and community must be in attendance to mutually benefit from the 2021 Biennial Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon,” said Diana Murphy-Eaddy, conference founder.
The conference is being sponsored by Ruiz Foods, HopeHealth, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, Food Lion, American Honda Motor Co, MUSC Health Center Florence, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diversity Works Magazine and other supporting entities.
“We encourage all businesses and organizations to bring as many possible because in every workplace/community, diversity best practices are essential to turning the key that unlocks the door to our overall survival and growth (covid-19 protocols will be followed with mask and social distancing)," Murphy-Eaddy said. "This event is a must see/do/commitment for employers and employees to get more informed about diversity and inclusion in our workplaces, schools and agencies. When diversity practices are acknowledged and honored, managers will find new ways to maximize and capitalize their bottom line.".
The conference was slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
For more information, contact Diversity Works Initiatives at 843-413-2743, 843-307-5146 or via email at dmmadworks@aol.com.