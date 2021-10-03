 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diversity Works Initiatives to host conference Nov. 4
0 Comments

Diversity Works Initiatives to host conference Nov. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE  – The biennial Diversity Works training conference will return in 2021. 

Diversity Works Initiatives will host its biennial diversity focus training and luncheon beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College. 

“Every forward-thinking person, business and company pushing to progress their workplace and community must be in attendance to mutually benefit from the 2021 Biennial Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon,” said Diana Murphy-Eaddy, conference founder. 

The conference is being sponsored by Ruiz Foods, HopeHealth, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, Food Lion, American Honda Motor Co, MUSC Health Center Florence, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diversity Works Magazine and other supporting entities. 

“We encourage all businesses and organizations to bring as many possible because in every workplace/community, diversity best practices are essential to turning the key that unlocks the door to our overall survival and growth (covid-19 protocols will be followed with mask and social distancing)," Murphy-Eaddy said. "This event is a must see/do/commitment for employers and employees to get more informed about diversity and inclusion in our workplaces, schools and agencies. When diversity practices are acknowledged and honored, managers will find new ways to maximize and capitalize their bottom line.".

The conference was slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information, contact Diversity Works Initiatives at 843-413-2743, 843-307-5146 or via email at dmmadworks@aol.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert