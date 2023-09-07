DARLINGTON, S.C. – Wanda Dixon of Hartsville was recently presented the 2023 Deborah Newsome Award by the Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

The award is presented annually to a parent/caregiver for exceptional dedication. Dixon is the grandmother and caregiver for her grandson Raymond Contee Jr., affectionately known as R.J.

R.J is a 5-year-old nonverbal child with a diagnosis of autism, hypnotic cerebral palsy, Angelman syndrome, and other developmental delays. While dealing with her own diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Dixon ensures that R.J. receives weekly family training from early interventionist Jodi Pendergrass. Dixon also attends multiple therapy sessions with and occupational therapy sessions with R.J.

“R. J. is totally dependent on Ms. Dixon to provide care while his mother works and attends school,” according to a media advisory from Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs. “Because of her leadership, support and guidance advocacy for R.J., she is worthy or receiving this prestigious award.”

The Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is grateful for the continued monetary support from the Newsome/Cannarella family for their annual support of the Deborah Newsome Award.