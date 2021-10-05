DNR officers recover September car crash victim's body from Great Pee Dee River

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The body of a Myrtle Beach man whose car ran off U.S. 378 and into the Great Pee Dee River has been recovered after more than a week in the water.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers recovered the body Sunday morning, according to a release from the Florence County Coroner's Office.
The body of Stanley O’Neal Pickett, 43, of Myrtle Beach will be transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken through the release.
The Sept. 24 crash happened at 11:21 p.m. when a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup driven eastbound on U.S. 378 by Pickett ran off the right side of the road, into some trees and then the river, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and only occupant of the truck died in the crash, Tidwell said.