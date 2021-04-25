Doctor puts skills to work for victims of child abuse in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. − Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II, the director of medical services for CARE House of the Pee Dee and a HopeHealth pediatrician, has a passion for protecting victims of child abuse.
“Before working with CARE House, my medical training and board certification involved general pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. After many discussions with Meg and seeing the needs of our community, I could either complain about the problem or become a part of the solution," he said, referring to CARE House of the Pee Dee executive director Meg Temple.
"At that point, I sought additional training and became a forensic medical provider with the South Carolina Child Maltreatment Medical Response System (SCCAMRS). This part of my job isn’t always easy, but I am passionate about it, and thankful to play a small part in The CARE House of the Pee Dee’s mission.”
CARE House of the Pee Dee works in tandem with Foxworth to provide medical services to child abuse victims. Foxworth provides forensic medical examinations, head-to-toe exams that ensure the health and well-being of the child victim.
Foxworth is trained to recognize evidence of abuse. He wants the public to understand those without a medical degree can learn the basic signs of child abuse.
“Recognizing the signs of abuse in children is a great prevention measure, because once abuse is suspected, it can be stopped,” Foxworth said.
When children are abused, they cannot always understand what is happening, so they may feel guilt, shame, confusion and fear. There are some red flags that could be an indicator of abuse. For example, withdrawal from friends and usual activities, depression, anxiety, unusual fears and severe behavior changes. Aggression, anger or hostility might not seem like much when looked at separately, but when more than one of these behaviors develop in a child, we need to pay closer attention and ask the child if they need help.
Unexplained injuries or injuries that don’t match the explanation given might be signs that a child is being physically abused. Not all bruises are an indication of abuse; injuries on the hands and knees are common because of how children catch themselves when they fall. Injuries on multiple planes of the body, patterned bruises or cuts, bruising on the soft tissue parts of the body like the stomach and injuries in multiple stages of healing would be alarming.
“Children, especially older children, often remember where major bruises or injuries come from, so if you are curious, just ask them what happened,” Foxworth said.
Victims of sexual abuse often exhibit overly sexualized behaviors or have sexual knowledge that would be inappropriate for their age. Reenactment, sexualized actions coming out in their play and talking in a sexual way can be signs of sexual abuse. In younger children, a sign of sexual abuse can be regressive behaviors like bed wetting or thumb sucking.
“Children are naturally curious about their bodies and may have questions for you," Foxworth said. "Giving your children a safe place to talk about their bodies and eventually sex can help keep lines of communication open and will teach them to come to you with any questions or fears.
“Child abuse prevention can be something as simple as having an open conversation. Talk early and often with the children in your life about their bodies, their feelings and overall body safety.”
If you are concerned that a child is being abused, seek help for them immediately by calling local law enforcement in the jurisdiction where the abuse might have occurred or the Department of Social Services if the abuser is suspected to be a family member. For more information on CARE House of the Pee Dee and Foxworth, go to TheCareHouse.com or call 843-629-0236.
CARE House of the Pee Dee is a child advocacy center that provides help, hope and healing to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention.
For more information on child abuse prevention and services or for ideas on how to get involved with CARE House of the Pee Dee, visit thecarehouse.com, follow us on social media or call us at 843-629-0236.