Doctor puts skills to work for victims of child abuse in Pee Dee

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When children are abused, they cannot always understand what is happening, so they may feel guilt, shame, confusion and fear. There are some red flags that could be an indicator of abuse. For example, withdrawal from friends and usual activities, depression, anxiety, unusual fears and severe behavior changes. Aggression, anger or hostility might not seem like much when looked at separately, but when more than one of these behaviors develop in a child, we need to pay closer attention and ask the child if they need help.

Unexplained injuries or injuries that don’t match the explanation given might be signs that a child is being physically abused. Not all bruises are an indication of abuse; injuries on the hands and knees are common because of how children catch themselves when they fall. Injuries on multiple planes of the body, patterned bruises or cuts, bruising on the soft tissue parts of the body like the stomach and injuries in multiple stages of healing would be alarming.

“Children, especially older children, often remember where major bruises or injuries come from, so if you are curious, just ask them what happened,” Foxworth said.