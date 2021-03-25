 Skip to main content
'Doggone slow:' Florence City Council special election turnout low so far
'Doggone slow:' Florence City Council special election turnout low so far

FLORENCE, S.C. — Turnout could be low for the two Florence City Council elections scheduled for March 30. 

David Alford, Florence County election director, said preparations for the March 30 elections were going fine. He added on Tuesday that his staff was delivering equipment to precincts this week. 

He added that turnout was "doggone slow." 

On Wednesday, Alford reported that his office had issued 308 in-person and mailed absentee ballots with 212 of them being returned. 

Alford also said that the election office would be open for in-person absentee balloting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The office is at 219 Third Loop Road. 

The March 30 elections are to determine the representatives of Districts 1 and 3 on the council. 

Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson faces Republican William Schofield in the District 1 race. Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in a runoff. They advanced to the runoff over Daryl Witherspoon Mitchell, James "Big Man" Kennedy and Jermaine Nowline. Schofield was unopposed for the Republican nomination. 

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today's primaries. 

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election. 

Republican Bryan Braddock is unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney. 

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in primaries. 

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

