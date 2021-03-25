'Doggone slow:' Florence City Council special election turnout low so far

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today's primaries.

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

Republican Bryan Braddock is unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.

