Dogs, humans hit the streets to raise money for rescues
Dogs, humans hit the streets to raise money for rescues

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's 5K in Florence went to the dogs — well not entirely but somewhat.

The Wiggle 2 the Finish 5K, formerly the Bullies 2 the Rescue 5K, had more than its fair share of canine competitors — some who ran with their humans and some in strollers who were pushed by their humans.

The cause was good, the weather a bit crisp and fun was had by all as they worked their way along a course that started at the Ladies Only Fitness World Gym on Second Loop Road and then snaked back through the old Winn Dixie parking lot and then back into the neighborhood around the Florence Family YMCA.

Funds from the 2020 5K will support both, Bullies 2 the Rescue and Mid Atlantic Bulldog Rescue.

Ethan Hickey won the race with a time of 18:34, followed by Gary Fowler at 18:56 and Jacobo Garcia at 19:05.

Laurie Beth Blanton was the first female across the finish line at 22:31 followed by Emma Kate Hendrix at 22:45 and Corey Folwer at 23:03.

