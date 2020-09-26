Dogs take their turn on Lynches River County Park's splash pad

COWARD, S.C. — The splash pad at Lynches River County Park Saturday did as it usually does this time of year — it went to the dogs.

And they enjoyed every minute of it.

With at least 10 tennis balls for every dog there and a community of humans willing to throw for whichever dog requested it the dogs ran, jumped, splashed, bit water, made new friends and went home with fond memories to hold them until next year.

For $3 each dog was allowed to bring two humans with it into the splash pad — though the dogs seemed to outnumber the humans on hand.

Dell Davies stood and watched the dogs run though spraying water, many in pursuit of one specific ball that had been thrown just for them.

"I don't know her, she's not my dog," Davies said after a very wet yellow dog dropped a ball at his feet. "The one on the left (was his dog). My dog doesn't bring them back," he said after he threw the tennis ball for the yellow dog.

"I can't believe there are this many dogs and no fights," he said.

Saturday was the last day of the season for the splash pad before it is winterized, not to reopen until May.