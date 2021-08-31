Domestic violence spotlighted at United Way's Coordinator Appreciation Luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County held its Coordinator Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.

Michelle Harkey, director of training and systems development at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, was the guest speaker. Her topic was “Domestic Violence in the Workplace.”

Harkey said according to the CDC, 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence at least once in their lifetime and one in 10 men are victims of domestic violence.

She said the Department of Labor reports that victims of domestic violence lose nearly eight million days of paid work per year in the United States, resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers.

She said according to research conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 65% of companies lack a formal workplace domestic violence prevention policy.

She described five things employers can do to help victims of domestic violence. She said employers can adopt relevant policies and procedures, train employees and supervisors, provide victims with leave and/or accommodations, avoid discriminating against domestic victims and increase safety measures at work.

