Domestic violence spotlighted at United Way's Coordinator Appreciation Luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County held its Coordinator Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Michelle Harkey, director of training and systems development at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, was the guest speaker. Her topic was “Domestic Violence in the Workplace.”
Harkey said according to the CDC, 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence at least once in their lifetime and one in 10 men are victims of domestic violence.
She said the Department of Labor reports that victims of domestic violence lose nearly eight million days of paid work per year in the United States, resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers.
She said according to research conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 65% of companies lack a formal workplace domestic violence prevention policy.
She described five things employers can do to help victims of domestic violence. She said employers can adopt relevant policies and procedures, train employees and supervisors, provide victims with leave and/or accommodations, avoid discriminating against domestic victims and increase safety measures at work.
Harkey shared some of the warning signs that might indicate domestic violence, such as the victim wears long sleeves and sunglasses at inappropriate times, tries to conceal injuries, startles easily, arrives early or late to work and appears fatigued. They might also exhibit fear, anxiety or depression and show decreased productivity.
Harkey said domestic violence is manifested in different ways, such as physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, spiritual and cultural violence, verbal or financial abuse or neglect.
Cameron Packett, the president of the United Way of Florence County, announced that Sarah Sweeney is the new director of campaign and donor relations.
Joe Craig showed a 2021-2022 campaign video and talked about the ways United Way helps the community.
The United Way has been working in Florence County for approximately 65 years helping in multiple ways through organizations that provide individuals with clothing, supplies and a safe environment for students after school, restoring hope during times of disaster, providing hot, fresh meals to seniors and other programs.
The United Way’s mission is to positively impact the need of the community by strengthening relationships, programs and services.
A boxed lunch was prepared, compliments of The United Way, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault and MUSC Health-Florence.