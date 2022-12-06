Don Jose Mexican Restaurant joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C.— Don Jose Mexican Restaurant joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The restaurant has moved from 2020 W. Palmetto St. to 2131 Hoffmeyer Road.

Don Jose Mexican Restaurant is one of Florence’s earliest Mexican restaurants, opening up in 1993. It serves a gamut of Mexican specialties like Camarones Yucatan and Fajitas Chihuahua.

Owners of the restaurant, Jimmy Alvarado, Luis Munoz, Lupita Onate, and Juan Antonio Ayla said they were excited about the opening of the restaurant It had taken over a year in the making to relocate.

“We have worked hard for this,” Alvarado said. “It took us over a year to make this happen, but it finally happened. “

Alvarado said the four owners are not family but might as well be because they have known each other for more than 15 years. She said it was a collective idea to relocate the Mexican restaurant. There was a change in buildings because it was time for an upgrade.

“Unfortunately, not all previous owners are part of the new restaurant, but we are still Don Jose,” Alvarado said. “Our old location is shut down for business now. We heard that a new restaurant is in that same location using the same name, but there is only one Don Jose here in Florence for now. I just wanted to make that clear. Thank you for all of those years at our old location and we look forward to many more years at this new location. God is awesome. Thank you.”

Jay Lavrinc, director of membership relations at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said it was a great opportunity for everyone to gather and re-introduce them to the community and celebrate their joining to the chamber.

“They had a smaller restaurant and now they have a bigger one,” Lavrinc said. “They also have a drive-through and are located on a busy street. That is a big change for them. We welcome them to the chamber, and we thank them for being a member. “