Donald Trump calls Tom Rice a 'grandstander,' says voters should get rid of him

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former President Donald Trump called U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a Republican from South Carolina who represents the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, a grandstander Sunday afternoon.
Trump made his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference held in Orlando, Florida. Just before the hour and 15-minute mark of his speech, Trump mentioned the Republicans to vote with all of the Democrats in favor of his second impeachment.
In the House, 10 Republicans − Rice, U.S. Rep. David Valadao of California, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, U.S. Reps. Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan, U.S. Rep. John Katko of New York, U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming − voted in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 protest in which the Capitol building was entered by unauthorized members of the public.
In the Senate, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska – Trump called him "Little Ben" during the speech – U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey or Pennsylvania and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of convicting Trump, which was less than the two-third majority needed to convict him.
Trump mentioned all 17 by name during his speech, saying that the Democrats do not have "grandstanders" like them and that the top establishment Republicans should spend more energy opposing the Biden administration and less energy attacking him.
Rice was the first member of the House whom Trump mentioned and the only House member he mentioned with a state after the name.
"Well, at least he called my name first," Rice said Monday when asked about Trump's comments.
He said he hoped Trump would focus on the future, not the past.
"He had some spectacular successes in his term," Rice said. "Imagine how successful he could be if he didn't feel the need to avenge every perceived slight. Where he could focus his energy on conservative policies, presented in a positive and gracious way without alienating large swaths of voters who are offended by bitter and distasteful rhetoric."
Trump also called Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a "warmonger" and added that she loves seeing American troops fighting.
"How about that," Trump asked. "The good news is in her state, she's been censured, and in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I've ever seen. So hopefully they'll get rid of her with the next election."