Donald Trump calls Tom Rice a 'grandstander,' says voters should get rid of him

Trump mentioned all 17 by name during his speech, saying that the Democrats do not have "grandstanders" like them and that the top establishment Republicans should spend more energy opposing the Biden administration and less energy attacking him.

Rice was the first member of the House whom Trump mentioned and the only House member he mentioned with a state after the name.

"Well, at least he called my name first," Rice said Monday when asked about Trump's comments.

He said he hoped Trump would focus on the future, not the past.

"He had some spectacular successes in his term," Rice said. "Imagine how successful he could be if he didn't feel the need to avenge every perceived slight. Where he could focus his energy on conservative policies, presented in a positive and gracious way without alienating large swaths of voters who are offended by bitter and distasteful rhetoric."

Trump also called Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a "warmonger" and added that she loves seeing American troops fighting.