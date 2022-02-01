Donald Trump endorses Seventh Congressional candidate Russell Fry

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Russell Fry in South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District race.

Trump said Fry, currently a state representative in Horry County, has been a been a leading fighter on election integrity, is pro-life, pro-God, pro-gun and pro lowering taxes.

He added that Fry, current chief majority whip in the South Carolina House of Representatives, led the charge in passing the Open Carry Act, and also succeeded with the Religion is Essential Act. Trump said Fry loves the military and veterans and is strong on border security and crime.

"Russell Fry, who is all in for the Palmetto State, has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in the statement. "VOTE TOM RICE OUT NOW!"

Trump called Rice, the representative of the district since it was recreated in 2012, a "coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2."

He said Rice must be thrown out of office as soon as possible.

Fry said Trump is the greatest president of his lifetime.