Donation drive for homeless children scheduled for Thursday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. — A drive-thru and walk-thru donation drive for homeless children will be held outside of the front of the Florence City Center Thursday afternoon.
People wishing to donate are asked to bring new toys and clothes, gift cards, personal hygiene items, or monetary donations to the city center at 324 W. Evans St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The drive will feature music provided by saxophonist Dennis Hardison and DJ Voodoo. It is sponsored by the Alliance for Youth, Hearts for the Homeless, and another local print media outlet.
