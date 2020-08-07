You have permission to edit this article.
Donation ensures Florence County firefighters equipped to save pets
Donation ensures Florence County firefighters equipped to save pets

Mask Donation

Howe Springs Fire Marshal Michael Page holds one mask while two others from the pet oxygen mask donations sit on the bumper of a fire engine at the headquarters station in Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee pets can breathe a bit easier because of a donation of pet oxygen masks to several fire departments.

Pet Oxygen Kit Project Inc. on Thursday donated 77 pet oxygen kits to equip fire departments covering four South Carolina counties in the Pee Dee region.

In Florence County fire departments received 45 of those kits — enough to equip every fire department in the county with one kit for each of their first-out engines, said Sam Brockington, county fire/rescue coordinator.

“Although these counties represent the Pee Dee region, our mission is to equip every station in South Carolina with these life-saving kits to save our pets who are so dear to all our hearts,” said Mary Ellen Tobias, co-founder of Pet Oxygen Kit Project Inc. 

"The pet oxygen masks are a great asset for any fire department to have," said Howe Springs Fire Marshal Michael Page. "We help any and all people in need and animals too."

There are three different sized masks in each kit — the same masks that veterinarians use in their offices, Page said.

"Anything that breathes air we can use this to apply the oxygen to," Page said.

The masks are durable, can be decontaminated and reused.

"It's not a one-and-done tool," Page said.

The masks also won't be the first of their kind on Howe Springs engines.

"We have — as probably every fire department does, our members are animal lovers, as are most people — we had a few people speak up and say this would be a good idea for our department to have," Page said. And the department purchased some.

The additional masks will come in handy, especially at house fires where firefighters are most likely to encounter animals in distress.

Page said homeowners who have pets should place a sticker or some sign on a door where emergency responders can see it and react accordingly.

Just The Facts

Florence County and Pee Dee mask distribution:

  • West Florence -- Four
  • Windy Hill -- Four
  • Howe Springs -- Six
  • Sardis-Timmonsville -- Five
  • Johnsonville -- Three
  • Hanna-Salem Friendfield -- Six
  • Olanta -- Two
  • Florence -- Five
  • Lake City -- 2
  • South Lynches -- Five

What other counties got:

  • Darlington received 13 kits
  • Marion received 13 kits
  • Williamsburg received 6 kits

What's in the bag?

Each kit is worth nearly $100 and contains:

  • 3 Oxygen masks - 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large
  • 3 Oxygen air tubes - 1 for each mask, 22 mm diameter
  • 1 Carry bag for storage and mobility
  • 1 Laminated “ABCs of CPR for Cats and Dogs” instruction sheet
  • 1 Kennel lead for animal restraint and control
  • 2 Animal Incident Report forms for First Responders
  • 1 Pet Rescue Notice form (electronic format)
  • 1 Power Point presentation (electronic format)
  • 2 "Pet Oxygen Masks On Board" decals
  • 1 Instructional DVD "Pets Need Oxygen, Too"
